Iberia Parish School Board to vote to purchase 5 new buses

The Iberia Parish School Board will vote to purchase five school buses on state contract at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
If approved, each high school in Iberia Parish will be allocated one of the buses. The purpose for the purchase would be to help students adhere to social distancing protocols when being taken to and from after school programming by increasing the number of buses and therefore reducing the number of students on each bus, according to agenda documents.
The vendor for the sale is Ross Bus and Equipment Sales out of Alexandria, and the model for each bus is slated to be the Blue Bird Vision School Bus at a unit price of $99,952.
In other business, the board will consider a request for an ad valorem tax exemption from Delta Biofuel LLC.
Last month, the company and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Delta Biofuel was evaluating Iberia Parish for a planned $70 million renewable fuel plant.
The planned production facility would produce biomass fuel pellets made from residual sugarcane fiber, known as bagasse. According to the announcement, Delta would create 126 new direct jobs with an average salary of $62,500, plus benefits.
If approved, the industrial tax exemption would have to be approved by the governor as well.
The board will also consider a recommendation for the purchase of skills classroom kits for grades K-2. The purchase would be on state contract for ESSER Core Knowledge Language Arts classroom kits.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street.