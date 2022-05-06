The Iberia Parish School Board interviewed four candidates for superintendent this week and plans to take a vote on the new administrator on Wednesday.
Board President Dan LeBlanc said the board spent the greater part of the day Monday interviewing the candidates who applied to replace current Superintendent Carey Laviolette.
Those candidates include Heath Hulin, Curt Landry, Jennifer Joseph and James Russell III.
“It went extremely well,” LeBlanc said about the interview process. “They gave us all a lot to think about and we’re going to make an informed decision.”
All of the candidates are currently employed in the Iberia Parish School System.
Hulin currently serves as assistant superintendent of instruction and school management, a post he has held since 2018 when Laviolette first began her role as superintendent of schools. Hulin has more than 20 years of experience in Iberia Parish schools and has worked in several schools across the parish.
Landry is the current principal of New Iberia Senior High, a position he has held since 2006. He served as assistant principal at NISH prior to that.
Joseph works as the assistant superintendent of administration for the school system, a position that she began in 2018 at the start of Laviolette’s tenure as superintendent. Joseph served in principal and administrator roles before that.
Russell also works in the school systems administration as supervisor of student services. He has held various positions including being a former principal.
All four candidates have worked under the current superintendent since Laviolette assumed the position in 2018.
Laviolette announced she would be retiring in January after years of working in the Iberia school system. Following the announcement, the school board has gone through the process of selecting a new administrator for Iberia schools and is nearing the end of the process.
Following a week of digesting the information from the interview meetings, the school board will vote on a superintendent at Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting will take place at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street at 11 a.m.