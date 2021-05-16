Iberia Parish School board to recognize 4A track state champion Westgate

The Iberia Parish School Board will recognize the Westgate High School track team as Class 4A state champions at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The board is expected to congratulate Ja’Quialen Allen, Mekhi Boutte, Jordan Doucet, Amaaz Eugene, Tray’Quan Francis, Christian Francisco, Travin Gardner, Davian Hill, Baily Jeanlouis and Camron Spencer for their recent accomplishments on Westgate’s track team at the meeting.
The board will also be considering a recommendation for the contract renewal with Bourque’s Exterminating, as well as the contract renewal with Wilson’s Janitorial at the meeting. Both companies provide services for the Iberia Parish School System.
The meeting is also expected to include the consideration and recommendation requesting the board to declare various discarded or unusable equipment and miscellaneous items as surplus property, and grant permission to advertise for the public sale of those items.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street.