Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Iberia Parish School Board will receive and open bids for the purchase of the abandoned site that formerly belonged to Park Elementary at Wednesday’s meeting.

Legal counsel Wayne Landry said during a January board meeting that the city of New Iberia was interested in purchasing the building and property for the New Iberia Police Department.

Bids will be opened and read during the open meeting Wednesday to continue with the process of selling the property.

In other business, the board will consider a recommendation to approve specifications and grant the authority for bids to purchase K-6 packaged take-home backpacks at the meeting.

A recommendation to revise the Technology Department’s personnel pay schedule and job descriptions will also be brought up by Assistant Superintendent Heath Hulin.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. today at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street.

Tags

Load comments