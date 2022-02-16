Iberia Parish School Board to consider reorganization plan for Special Education

The Iberia Parish School Board will consider a reorganizational plan for the Special Education Department and take appropriate action at tonight’s school board meeting.
The resolution comes after the retirement of Glecia Durand, which has “stimulated reflection on the most effective way to provide state-of-the-art services for our students with disabilities,” according to the proposal for the organizational plan.
The Louisiana Department of Education restructuring the federal budget and financing into one unified system has led to the need for districts to restructure themselves to have one person overseeing the planning and spending of federal funds including the Special Education Fund.
The needs of the department have led to a proposed request for the hiring of a director of federally funded programs as well as someone with knowledge of Special Education programming to work side-by-side with that director.
The proposal from the school district administration is to replace the assistant director of special education with a director of special education.
The organizational change would not be more costly to the budget, according to the proposal.
In other business, the board will vote to accept Superintendent Carey Laviolette’s letter of resignation effective with the expiration of her contract, which comes on June 30.
The vote comes as a recommendation from legal counsel in order to allow the board to begin the search for a new superintendent during a pending contract period. Nothing prevents the continuation of the contract should minds change.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street.