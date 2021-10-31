Iberia Parish School Board to ask House to keep Sen. District 22 intact

The Iberia Parish School Board will vote on a resolution approving a letter to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee to keep the current boundaries of Senate District 22 intact.

Senate District 22 currently includes all of St. Martin Parish, the majority of Iberia Parish and small sections of St. Landry and St. Mary parishes, according to the letter.

The resolution would request the state legislature’s consideration in maintaining and even improving the geographic reach of the district.

The board will also consider a recommendation for pay increases to certified interpreters within the school system during the meeting as well.

According to the agenda, they school system has suffered from a lack of interpreters that may cause students needing those services to go to other school districts.

The board will discuss opting out of the mask mandate extension for the Iberia Parish School District at the meeting as well.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street.

