Iberia Parish School Board to ask House to keep Sen. District 22 intact COREY VAUGHN corey.vaughn@daily-iberian.com Corey Vaughn Author email Oct 31, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Iberia Parish School Board will vote on a resolution approving a letter to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee to keep the current boundaries of Senate District 22 intact.Senate District 22 currently includes all of St. Martin Parish, the majority of Iberia Parish and small sections of St. Landry and St. Mary parishes, according to the letter.The resolution would request the state legislature’s consideration in maintaining and even improving the geographic reach of the district.The board will also consider a recommendation for pay increases to certified interpreters within the school system during the meeting as well.According to the agenda, they school system has suffered from a lack of interpreters that may cause students needing those services to go to other school districts.The board will discuss opting out of the mask mandate extension for the Iberia Parish School District at the meeting as well.The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Iberia Parish School Board Senate Politics Legislation Institutes District Letter Interpreter Resolution State Legislature Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 31, 2021 23 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Group investigates paranormal activities around Louisiana Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish Loreauville earns share of district title City's first Halloween parade brings spooky fun downtown Trudy Hall Lopez OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Hunter turning his attention to another bass tournament on the big national stage First-timers, old-timers enjoy New Iberia DU Chapter Banquet Louisiana Public Service commissioner to discuss utility rate hikes at New Iberia City Council Meeting NIPD seeks help in investigation of criminal trespassing, attempted burglary Monroe man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds, money laundering Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit