Iberia Parish School Board set to meet at Johnston-Hopkins

The Iberia Parish School Board is scheduled to discuss the purchase of licenses and professional services as well as computers at its meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School, 1200 Hopkins St.
Consent agenda items include the purchases of Waterford Licenses and Professional Services - Title I and Regular Education Classrooms, and the state contract purchase of Dell Computers for New Iberia Senior High and Westgate High.
Also on the agenda is a proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 19-26 as Red Ribbon Week; to consider approval to advertise bids for the purchase of a teacher Assisted Reading Program, and to consider a request to advertise for bids for a hunting/trapping lease on Section 16, Township 14 South, Range 7, which is in the Weeks Island area.
The School Board members also will consider extending the cooperative endeavor agreement with the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana for the use of Bahon Gym.