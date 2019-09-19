The Iberia Parish School Board heard the latest in sales tax numbers from sales tax administrator Patrick Segura at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
Total net collections for sales taxes collected in August was $2,186,754, Segura said. The total amount disbursed to the IPSB totaled at $2,205,483. Compared to August of 2018, the sales tax was a 13.22 percent increase from last year.
“August marks the 18th consecutive month where we’ve reported an increase, our revenue was very strong last month but generally it was increases across the board,” Segura said.
In other business, board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis gave thanks to many in the school system who have sent words of sympathy since the death of his son, Garron Lewis, who was killed Aug. 16.
Lewis said he had received overwhelming support not only from New Iberia Senior High School, which put on a vigil in memory of Garon Lewis, a student at the school, but also other schools like Westgate High, Catholic High, Teurlings Catholic, Loreauville High and Hanson Memorial High School.
“The members of the student body at NISH, first class,” Lewis said. “Second to none.”
Lewis added that he and his family are still grieving, but he has faith that the New Iberia Police Department is doing its due diligence with the investigation.
“I thank y’all for all your support, it came from all around the country, it came from all kinds of high schools,” Lewis said. “To the criminal element in our parish, if you come to the city of New Iberia, you will be caught, you will be stopped. This has gone on far too long.”
School board member the Rev. Arthur Alexander also asked Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette if there were any updates to the threat reported at Jeanerette High School earlier this week.
“No identity has been named. They’re working on it,” Laviolette said. “It might take a while like our NISH situation, but it did happen.”