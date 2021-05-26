Iberia Parish School Board finance committee to consider janitorial service recommendation

The Iberia Parish School Board’s finance committee will consider a recommendation for a contract renewal with Wilson’s Janitorial to render services at Belle Place Elementary School this afternoon.
According to the agenda, the maintenance department requested the approval of the contract with Wilson’s Janitorial for three years through 2024.
The agenda item was presented at last week’s school board meeting, but met some controversy when another janitorial company owner said he was promised the contract last year while performing janitorial work for the school during COVID-19.
The dispute comes at a time when the school district is attempting to consolidate janitorial contracts across the parish. Wilson’s Janitorial already conducts services for several schools throughout the system, and the maintenance department recommended them as a “partner with the IPSB” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will take place at noon today at the administrative office on Jane Street.