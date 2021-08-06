The Iberia Parish School Board approved a $400 pay raise for certificated school system employees and $200 for non-certificated employees at its regular meeting Wednesday.
The raise adds a total of $611,000 to the school board’s budget. Director of Business and Operations Katie Bouillion said the raise was recommended due to three years of surpluses in the school system’s budget.
“We feel the raise is sustainable due to the fact that we’ve had surpluses for the past three years including this year due to conservative practices and the decisions the school board has made,” Bouillon said at the meeting.
Bouillon added that the state legislature recently passed an $800 raise for school employees with state certificates and $400 for employees without.
“If you are to give a favorable approval, the total raise for certificated staff is $1,200 and $600 for non-certificated or support staff for the year. This would be a part of the permanent salary schedule.”
Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis said the raise was “a long time coming” and needed for the school system’s many employees.
“The board and administration has been fiscally responsible, we’ve been responsible since the outbreak of COVID,” Lewis said. “We’re trying to do the right thing for our employees and tonight all of you should feel good that we can give something back to our employees, and let them know we care about you.”
Board President Elvin Pradia asked why contracted employees were not included in the pay raise.
“They’re doing a job the same as other employees yet we’re giving raises to some,” Pradia said. “We should have some kind of remedy for those persons that are under contract.”
Superintendent Carey Laviolette responded by saying that paying more to contracted workers would be more complicated.
“To do that the school board would have to adjust our per hour amount that we pay certain groups of people and it would impact a great number of them,” Laviolette said. “That’s not to say that we can’t or shouldn’t do it but that’s what it would take to increase the salary for contracted employees.”
Pradia asked the business department for a report on what the impact to the school system would be should the board decide to give a pay raise to contracted employees as well.
In other business, Laviolette announced Kristi Romero as the new assistant principal of Westgate High School.
Romero has been on staff at Westgate as a teacher and coach since 2014, and is even a graduate of Westgate herself.
“She serves on numerous committees and has served in leadership roles,” Laviolette said. “Her back knowledge of the school will allow her to evenly transition and carry out the responsibilities of this new position.”
Laviolette also announced Percy Williams Jr. as the new assistant principal of Anderson Middle School.
Williams has served as the band director of Westgate High School and was praised by the superintendent for his upbeat demeanor and professionalism.
“Mr. Williams consistently demonstrates the qualities necessary for this leadership position,” Laviolette said.