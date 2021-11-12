The Iberia Parish Council Chambers were packed for Wednesday’s council meetingwith people concerned about animals at Iberia Parish Animal Control.
Marcella Manuel, who said she was a representative for concerned citizens of Iberia Parish Animal Control, said the animal shelter and its interim director had been neglecting the animals currently housed at IPAC.
The group had addressed the council during the Oct. 27 meeting, and after what seemed a productive meeting Manuel said the group learned that IPAC had killed seven dogs that day.
A packet of information passed to those at the meeting said dogs named Oreo, Buddy, Lilly, Emmy and Blue were dogs that were victims killed at IPAC on Oct. 27 without notice to rescue.
The packet said the group demands the removal of interim director of IPAC and to cease killing “healthy and adoptable shelter animals.”
Manuel alleged that one dog that was tortured was about to be adopted by two potential rescuers when it was killed at the shelter.
Although Manuel was only allotted three minutes to talk, Councilman Brian Napier asked for an extension for the issue.
“This is important, I think most of these people are here for this,” Napier said. “I think we need to learn as much as we can for the budget.”
Manuel said IPAC has internal and external problems, including a lack of training.
“The right hand does not know what the left hand is doing, people there are so confused,” she said.
Manuel also suggested a commission be formed to properly research and make recommendations for improvements to animal control.
“We spend 24/7 trying to save these dogs, and when an animal control facility works with us it happens,” Manuel said.
Councilman Tommy Pollard said with the current job market, hiring new employees to work at a low rate to take care of the IPAC animals could be difficult.
“We can’t get employees to work at a fast food restaurant,” Pollard said.
Parish President Larry Richard said IPG recently offered a full-time position to a potential shelter manager. Richard added that Manuel had brought good points for discussion to the council.
“One thing Ican say is there are certain things we would like to do differently but we’re doing what we can,” Richard said. “The mayor and I have been speaking about the facility. We have additional funds coming from the city and I think it’s going to work out.”