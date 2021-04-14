Iberia Parish Government has announced that sandbags will be available at locations around the parish as a slow-moving storm system hovers over the area.
Due to the potential chance of heavy rain during the next couple of days, sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:
• B.O.M Fire Station
• Grand Marais Fire Station
• Coteau Fire Station
• Delcambre Fire Department
• Loreauville Fire Department
• Lydia Fire Station
• Jeanerette Fire Department
Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.