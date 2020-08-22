Due to the potential chance of heavy rains during the next couple days, Iberia Parish has opened sand and sand bag distribution points across the parish.
Shovels will not be provided. Residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.
The distribution points are at the following locations:
• B.O.M Fire Station
• Grand Marais Fire Station
• Coteau Fire Station
• Rynella Fire Station
• Delcambre City Barn
• Loreauville Park
• Lydia Fire Station
• Jeanerette (Church Street / Bourgeois Drive – Behind fire station)
Residents with questions or seeking additional information can contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.