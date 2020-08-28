The parish-wide curfew for Iberia Parish has been modified to start at 11 p.m. Friday night, two hours later than Thursday evening's curfew.
According to a statement from Iberia Parish President Larry Richard Friday evening, the curfew is modified beginning Friday to exist from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and to continue each day until rescinded or terminated.
This curfew prohibits pedestrian and vehicular traffic except for essential emergency vehicles and personnel. The curfew does not apply to anyone going to and from their place of employment for purposes of work or any other critical or essential business activity as specifically defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency.