Although the Iberia Parish Library system is still mostly closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library’s main branch is now offering curbside pickup for books.
Curbside pickup went into effect Monday and will last until further notice, according to the library. The Main Library is offering the service Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The public is still not permitted to enter the building, but library staff is available for questions via phone, email and the library social media accounts as well as the text-a-librarian service.
The text-a-librarian service can be accessed by texting AskIPL to 66746. Message and data rates apply. However, requests for curbside pickup will only be accepted by phone call. To request curbside pickup, call the Main Library at 364-7024 and press extension 2 to speak with the circulation desk.
According to the library, the following information and guidelines are to be adhered to when utilizing the curbside pick-up service:
• A limit of five items per library card will be permitted for check-out. This includes books, movies and audiobooks.
• The library cardholder must be present to receive the items.
• For the safety of the public and staff, the library asks that the public please wear a face covering when picking up their items as the staff will be doing the same.
• At this time the library cannot offer copying, faxing, scanning or inter-library loan services.
• Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of any kind at any of it branch locations.
All fines and late fees incurred since March 18 and until further notice are waived.
“Please do not feel as if you need to return your checked-out materials immediately. However, you will be held accountable for lost or damaged materials,” according to the library website. “If you do choose to return your checked-out materials, we ask that you do not use the drive-up book drops.
“Please place your checked-out materials at the book drops at the front of the Loreauville and Main branches. Otherwise please hold onto your checked-out materials for the time being.”
The library also urges the public to use the free online eResources available through the library’s website. Almost all online resources can be accessed from home with an Iberia Parish Library card. For a full list of eResources please visit iberialibrary.org/eresources.