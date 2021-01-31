MARSHFIELD LANDING — Inmates from the Iberia Parish Jail were at work Thursday and Friday helping to clean up and do some routine maintenance at the parish’s Marshfield Landing boat launch.
Over the two days, workers cut grass, trimmed weeds, picked up trash and did some painting to freshen up the facility.
In previous years, a live-in caretaker had maintained the grounds, but budget tightening recently has eliminated that position.
According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Media Director Katherine Breaux, the work benefits everyone involved.
“It’s a win-win,” Breaux said. “Since the caretaker moved out, the facility has gotten to be a little run down. It gives the inmates a chance to work and help out.
The project is just one of several maintenance tasks scheduled for completion using inmate labor in coming weeks. Other parish boat launches are already scheduled for maintenance visits.