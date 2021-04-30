These people were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail between 00:01 and 23:59 on April 29:
◼︎ Lewis, Kwasi Oneal, 46, 300 block of S. Lewis Street, charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, and domestic abuse chid endangerment.
◼︎ James, Jauntiel D., 33, 500 block of Robertson Street, hold on a warrant for another agency.
◼︎ Stewart, Darlene T., 60, 500 block of St. Peter Street, Jeanerette, charged with failure to appear.
◼︎ Jones, Darryl Terrell, 26, 9000 block of Avis Avenue, Baton Rouge, charged with felony carrying of an illegal weapon, possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet, and resisting an officer.
◼︎ Robertson, Eldrick D., 44, 400 block of Druhilet Street, Jeanerette, charged with attempted second-degree murder, felony carrying of an illegal weapon, and parole violation.
◼︎ Broussard, Jalicia Janee, 26, 800 block of 20 Arpent Road, charged with theft over $500 and placing material witness under bond,
◼︎ Perron, Logan James, 28, 2300 block of Weeks Island Road, hold on warrant for another agency.
◼︎ Patterson, Jimmy Lynn II, 35, 100 block of M and M Lane, Rayne, charged with probation violation.
◼︎ Buteaux, James Blake, , 5100 block of Avery Island Road, charged with three counts of failure to appear, domestic abuse strangulation, resisting an officer, dating partner abuse, domestic abuse battery, theft, making harassing phone calls, and criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti.