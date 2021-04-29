IPSO badge graphic
The following individuals were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on 4/28/21:

◼︎ DeCuir, Cameron Matthew, 19, 100 block of Ashwood Drive, New Iberia, charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

◼︎ Marshall, Kenneth Wayne, 56, homeless, hold on warrant for another agency.

◼︎ Sonnier, Ryan Joseph, 30, homeless, charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, carjacking, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

◼︎ Louis, Davondra Tyreese, 22, 700 block West Ave., New Iberia, charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance. 

◼︎ Bell, Aaron Wills, 600 block of Louise St., New Iberia, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, open alcohol container in vehicle, obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

