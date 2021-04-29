The following individuals were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on 4/28/21:
◼︎ DeCuir, Cameron Matthew, 19, 100 block of Ashwood Drive, New Iberia, charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.
◼︎ Marshall, Kenneth Wayne, 56, homeless, hold on warrant for another agency.
◼︎ Sonnier, Ryan Joseph, 30, homeless, charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, carjacking, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
◼︎ Louis, Davondra Tyreese, 22, 700 block West Ave., New Iberia, charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.
◼︎ Bell, Aaron Wills, 600 block of Louise St., New Iberia, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, open alcohol container in vehicle, obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer.