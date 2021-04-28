The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on April 27:
◼︎ Hebert, Zoe Chantell, 18, 2600 block of Teche Lake Canal, New Iberia, charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.
◼︎ Thomas, Jacob, 20, 700 block of N. Lewis Street, New Iberia, charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree battery, theft of a firearm and theft.
◼︎ Wilson, Rena, 42, 100 block of Nini Road, Morgan City, charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of probation violation.
◼︎ Green, Ivy Bernard, 45, 400 block of St., John Street, New Iberia, charged with possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of legend drugs, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone with notices and signs.
◼︎ Tate, Abdul Mohammad, 26, 600 block of Cypremort Street, Jeanerette, charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, felon carrying an illegal weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal tinting of a window, and probation violation.