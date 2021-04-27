The following individuals were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on April 26, 2021.
◼︎ Nevels, Alisha Rena, 55, 1700 block of New Horizons Drive, New Iberia. Child desertion, improper supervision of a minor.
◼︎ Wilson, Homer J., 34, 2600 block of Esperanza Drive, Auburndale, Fla. Possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, Possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, switched license plate.
◼︎ Bahwell, Edward John Jr., 500 block Domingue Street, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.