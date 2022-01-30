The housing market in Iberia Parish made a strong comeback in 2021 from the COVID shutdown of 2020’s dampening effects, but the most encouraging signs for the community are the total dollar volume and the number of high-dollar homes that were sold, according to local real estate agents.
Those numbers point to another good year in 2022, according to Cindy Herring of Cindy Herring Real Estate in New Iberia.
“It’s not anything that’s changing anytime soon, the market,” Herring said. “I don’t see that happening. Everything I’ve gone to, all the conferences, have said that 2022 is going to be another good year in real estate.”
“We definitely do slow down around the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas and January, but I feel like it’s getting busy again,” said Lisa Duhe Lourd of Latter & Blum in New Iberia. “I think we’ll have a good year again.”
The 2021 total sales volume was nearly $91.5 million, as compared to $64.5 million for 2020.
“If you look at the dollar volume, that’s the most important part” of the sales numbers,” Lourd said. “That’s huge for Iberia Parish.”
Numbers were generally up for the year over the previous year in many categories, with 518 homes sold in 2021 compared to 439 in 2020. While nearly half (49 percent) of sales reported were in the range under $150,000, the number of homes sold in the higher range of prices also was strong. Two homes costing between $800,000 and $899,999 were sold in 2021, compared to none in 2020. Seven costing between $700,000 and $799,999 were sold, compared to one the year before.
“In previous years the majority of sales in Iberia Parish have been under $150,000,” Lourd said. “This past year we had a boost in (homes selling for) $150,000 to $299,000, and in $300,000 and above.”
As an example, in 2020, 11 houses over $450,000 were sold, Herring said. That number rose to 22 the next year. Sixty-one pending sales right now includes four over the $450,000 mark.
Herring said the COVID-19 pandemic brought up a demand for more comfortable housing as people worked from home, and spent more time at home with the entire family often there.
“The most important thing last year was because of COVID-19, because of that pent-up demand for more comfortable housing, where people wanted to have something more comfortable, or had more features,” she said. “Maybe they only had one bathroom before and the next house has to have at least two bathrooms. Or they may have wanted a larger home, a much larger home.
“And a lot of people are working from home, so that’s making them want to have a dedicated space for that. We had a lot of sales, high-priced homes, which is unusual for Iberia Parish, and I think the issue is people wanted to get in a bigger home, could have an office space, and yet have their children all comfortable.”
Stimulus money and grant money may have helped people have down payments for homes.
“I think those two things, money coming in from the government and them wanting the better interest rate, those factors were very, very important,” Herring said.
Those low interest rates played a big part in the sale of higher-priced homes, Lourd feels.
“If you wanted to move up this was the best opportunity in years,” Lourd said.
It’s also part of the cycle of homeownership that as people get older they often want to move into smaller homes near their grandchildren since they don’t need as much space with their children having moved out, and that opens up those homes for people with growing families who want to increase their home size, she said.
High construction costs tied to lumber prices and other supply costs held down new construction, Lourd said. But there were still 78 active listings at the end of December, and 68 active listings now and numbers generally go up as spring approaches. Sixty-one sales are pending, which is very active, Herring said.
“I thought we might’ve seen a slight tick down, but really we haven’t as of yet,” Herring said. “Interest rates are going up they said, I think by half a point, I think next month.”
That could have people trying to either buy or sell before the rates change, she said, but that still isn’t a huge difference so the market should stay strong.
Herring said that normally January is a slow time, but there are 61 pending sales right now, which is high. Most are below the $250,00 range right now.
Most new home construction in the parish typically is not a spec house, it’s a custom home, Herring said. The supply chain issues of the past couple of years have had lumber and other building supply costs high, which has kept construction of new homes in the area low as well.
“I did find I had an uptick in land sales at the very beginning of the year,” she said. “With that said, I think people are preparing for when prices are better. But they did say lumber prices had come down, so it’s not near as bad as it was. I think you’ll have new construction again.”
Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in the last year and a half, she said, but it’s nowhere near the 16 to 18 percent may paid in the 1980s, Herring said.
“I think (people) will still be buying,” she said. “I have noticed a lot of people coming and moving to New Iberia after COVID that were living in larger cities. I guess it was easier not to be exposed to all those large crowds, and they had more space than in the cities. And totally immersing themselves in (the community) and enjoying it.
“I always like to be positive about our city because that’s where we live, and it’s up to us to make it better.”