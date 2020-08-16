Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1 millage renewal approved

Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1 is still in business after voters unanimously supported renewing the 8.52 mill property tax during Saturday’s election.
Of the Iberia Parish residents who voted, 82 percent voted to renew the millage. That’s about 1,419 residents who showed up in support for the tax. There were 18 percent of voters, or 306 people, who voted against the renewal. Voter turnout for the election was 7.2 percent.
The property tax annually brings in an estimated $3.5 million for the fire district, which serves as the primary firefighting entity for the unincorporated parts of Iberia Parish.
The purpose of the tax is for “acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, including the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, according to the ballot measure.
The tax is up for renewal every 10 years.