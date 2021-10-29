The Iberia Parish Council voted to install purchasing officer Michael Broussard as the parish’s interim chief administrative officer at the council’s meeting Wednesday.
The decision came after more than half an hour of deliberation that stemmed from questions about how much Broussard should be paid as well as questions of fairness to other parish employees who have been asked to work more in the past few years.
The proposal by Iberia Parish President Larry Richard was to effectively combine Broussard’s current job as a purchasing agent and add on CAO duties as well. In the proposal, Broussard’s current salary of $79,000 would increase to $99,000 to take on both jobs.
With the money saved from consolidating both roles, Richard said he wanted to hire an additional two part-time employees who could provide reinforcement to the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
“When we got here in 2016, we didn’t have a lot of projects going on,” Richard said. “We have a lot of projects going on now and we have a lot of work.”
Councilwoman Natalie Broussard objected to the proposal, saying that what amounted to a pay raise for Broussard was not feasible from a budget perspective.
“I cannot support giving an employee a $20,000 raise when we have put so much on other employees without giving them raises,” Broussard said.
Michael Broussard, who was asked to speak, said he did not treat the new position as a job interview.
“Larry approached me and there were numerous discussions and it became apparent that this was something I’d only be interested in because I think I could have a positive impact in the parish,” Broussard said.
Councilman Brian Napier called for a restroom break, which led to several minutes of discussion between council members. When the meeting was called back in, Councilman Warren Gachassin asked the parish president if he had a new proposal to bring to the floor.
The parish president gave a new proposal of $92,500 instead of $99,000 for the double position. Legal counsel Andy Shealy also added that the resolution was not creating a new job position.
“Michael’s being asked to serve in two positions for a period of time,” Shealy said. “The salary for chief administrative officer is $88,000, the additional money is being paid to continue overseeing what he currently does.
“The extra money is related to his duties as purchasing agent. Assuming at some point in time he is made CAO, then the position of CAO should continue at $88,000 unless you change it.”
Several council members still did not budge after the reduced salary was proposed. Napier said he wouldn’t vote for anything higher than the $88,000 salary of the last chief administrative officer.
“Michael is worth more than the original, but there’s other things at stake,” Napier said. “When I look at everyone else, what are we going to tell them? What am i setting a precedent for? It’s nothing against Michael, I’m going to stick to my guns at $88,000.”
The resolution ultimately passed with three nays — Marty Trahan, Natalie Broussard and Napier.