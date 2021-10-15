The Iberia Parish Council voted Wednesday night not to fund additional signage for polling places closed during the upcoming Nov. 13 elections, saying that signage the Clerk of Court and Sheriff’s offices have already posted is sufficient.
The move to identify changes in polling locations came after public outcry over the closure of polling places in predominantly Black neighborhoods as the parish prepared for the reapportionment that occurs every 10 years based on the new U.S. Census data.
The shifting of polling places to create relatively balanced voting precincts prior to the reapportionment does not usually conflict with any election cycles. This year, delays in the census preparation and factors from COVID-19 pushed the reapportionment back, causing it to overlap with the fall elections.
Michael Bell said that he wanted the parish to do more to notify residents about the changes.
“Let people know about polls that have been closed,” he said during the public comment portion of the meeting. He also cited the challenges some voters in the West End of New Iberia might face in getting to their new polling station, almost 10 miles away in Coteau.
“You have Black, White and Brown people who have no transportation,” Bell said. “New Iberia has no mass transit. Some people have no idea about even when the election is. It’s expensive to catch a cab. It’s a long way for people to get from the West End to Coteau. Who made that decision? How did this happen so quickly. This was not a good move.”
When the council took up the resolution to fund the signage, District 11 Councilman Brian Napier said that he had already seen signs at polling stations in his district.
“There is a big sign at the polling place in Jeanerette,” Napier said. “We have addressed that issue several times. When we first addressed that in 2019, we were not even supposed to have an election. When we have reapportionment, all those districts will be changed. The lines will be moved.”
Council Chairman Warren Gachassin explained that not only had signs already been put in place, but there will be people in place on election day to give people whose polling place had moved directions to their new voting location.
“The sheriff and clerk of court, at their cost, put those signs up,” Gachassin said. “They are sufficiently marked. Plus, there will be someone there to let people know where to go vote.”
“I do think it is incumbent on all of us to let our people know where they are going to be voting,” District 2 Councilman Michael Landry said.
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard moved to delete the funding resolution. District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown seconded.
The council also heard a presentation from attorney John Young, who had been retained several years ago to represent Iberia Parish in the opioid manufacturer class action lawsuits. Young explained that some of the suits had already been settled, and that in the future funds would be coming to the parish, with 20 percent going to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and 80 percent to the parish and its municipalities, specifically for opioid treatment and abuse prevention programs.
“You can’t spend the money on roads, sewage and other public works projects,” Young said.
The funds will be paid to a state board created specifically to handle the monies, then distributed to the parishes after programs that the funds will support are approved. Those payments, Young said, would be spread out over 18 years.
In his announcements, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard announced that his chief administrative officer, Scott Saunier, would be leaving the administration effective today to take on another job outside of parish government.
“I’m going to miss him,” Richard said. “He did a good job and I really am going to miss him.”
Saunier did not elaborate on his plans. Richard said tha Parish Procurement Officer Michael Broussard would take on the role of interim CAO.
The council also approved spending $1.65 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money as matching funds to secure $6.6 million for multiple water and sewage projects, including a renovation of the Waterworks No. 3 (Coteau) system and to build, in partnership with the city of New Iberia, a new sewage plant.
Broussard said she had opposed the move during the committee hearing on the proposal, but only because she wanted to see a full master plan for the ARPA funds, not because of any opposition to the project.
“I think it is a good project, when you can turn $1.6 million into $6.6 million,” she said. “I just don’t think we should be spending ARPA money piecemeal. I think we should have a master plan. I am supporting it tonight because I see there is some movement toward that plan.”
The proposal passed unanimously.