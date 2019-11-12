Iberia Parish Council to vote on substantial completion of Public Works facility

After almost a year of planning, preparation and renovation, the Iberia Parish Public Works Facility on the Old Spanish Trail is about ready for business.
The Iberia Parish Council will consider a resolution Wednesday night granting a certificate of substantial completion to Minvielle Lumber Company, the contractor on the job, for the work done to upgrade the facility and its parking.
The Richard administration closed the deal to purchase the 40,000 square foot former Dutch Gosnell building in November of last year for $410,000. After the purchase, the parish put the renovation work out for bid twice, scaling down the work to get the project within the $1.24 million allotted to complete the upgrades.
The move to the new facility will accomplish two things immediately. First, it will get the public Works Department into a facility that is above flood grade, unlike the current building on Avery Island Road, and allow the parish to stop its flood insurance coverage on the old site.
Second, it will allow the parish administration to begin consolidating other offices and departments at the facility, freeing up other parish property to be sold or repurposed.
The council also will consider a resolution of appreciation and congratulations to outgoing Public Works Director Herman Broussard, who is retiring from his position after 33 years with the parish.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution moving its Dec. 25 meeting to Dec. 18. It has already moved its Nov. 27 meeting to Nov. 20.
• Consider a resolution supporting federal legislation to increase GOMESA revenue sharing with Gulf Coast States to a level that is more on par with the revenue sharing with onshore mineral production states.
• Consider a resolution allowing Iberia Parish President Lary Richard to execute documents in connection with the Sewer System Improvements Planning and Construction.
• Consider a resolution declaring the results of the special election held which failed to authorize changes to update the Iberia Parish Home Rule Charter.
• Consider an ordinance to create prospective precincts to align with changes in the 2020 census.
• Consider an ordinance reenacting the parish’s social service agency or organization grants.
• Consider a resolution requesting the state Department of Transportation and Development to consider placing lighting at the roundabout at the intersection of Loreauville Road and Belle Place Olivier Road.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.