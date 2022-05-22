The Iberia Parish Council will vote to appropriate $2.5 million from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority for engineering services related to Jefferson Canal at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The resolution was taken up during the May 11 parish council meeting but tabled after heated discussion regarding the state of parish drainage work.
At that meeting, some council members expressed concern regarding work that was supposed to be done at Peebles Coulee, but had apparently been cut short after clearance to enter property had not been obtained prior to the work. The mistake led to the project having to go out to bid again.
Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said she would not vote for the Jefferson Canal Project
“I do not think that we should be moving on to another project until we get the project we spent the money on up and running,” Broussard said.
However, since the Jefferson Canal Project is being funded through the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, other council members said that the project should be approved.
“We can’t afford to just wait on these projects,” Councilman Eugene Olivier said.
Director of coastal activities for the state of Louisiana and board member of the CPRA Chip Kline will also be addressing the council to provide and update of CPRA projects within Iberia Parish.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution of condolence to the family of Councilman Marty Trahan who died last week. Council Chairman Warren Gachassin said a presentation will also be held about Trahan’s life and legacy during the meeting.
The council will also vote on a resolution requesting the Public Works Department to use the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Decives to determine if any signs are warranted on LeBourgeois Road. The resolution will also authorize the installation of the signage if any are needed.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.