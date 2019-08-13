Iberia Parish Council to take up resolution asking Metz and Benson to resign from Iberia Medical Center board

The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled to take up a resolution Wednesday night “urging and requesting” David Benson and Frederick “Bozo” Metz to immediately resign from the Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners.
The language of the resolution mirrors that on the IMC board’s agenda for tonight’s special meeting. The board called its special meeting after another special meeting last week at which members of the Medical Executive Committee, which represents the hospital’s approximately 120 physicians, read a resolution demanding that Metz and Benson resign.
The flurry of resolutions are a reaction to the resignation of IMC Chief Executive Officer Parker Templeton on July 25.
Previously, IMC Board Chairman Larry Hensgens said he had asked for Metz’s resignation, but Metz refused to resign.
If the two board members choose not to resign, the parish council could call for a vote to remove them from the board.
The council is also scheduled to consider a resolution to use Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds to begin work on pieces of the coastal protection plan developed under the parish’s Hurricane, Levee and Conservation District.
The Iberia Parish plan has been combined into the state’s coastal [protection plan, which makes it an easy fit for the use of GOMESA dollars.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with the Port of Iberia regarding the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program.
• Consider a resolution amending the budget to reflect carryover project awards for an $800,000 water improvement project (match of $159,000) to be funded by Waterworks District No. 3 and a $120,042 Louisiana land trust project sewer lift station at the Port of Iberia.
• Consider a resolution requesting financial assistance from the state of Louisiana under the Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) and Community Water Enrichment Fund programs.
• Consider a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for GIS Mapping of Iberia Parish.
• Consider a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for the expansion of a water line to Castillo Road.
• Consider a resolution of condolences to the family of Mr. Jerry E. Shea Jr., who died on July 18, 2019.
• Consider a resolution appointing Ray Fremin Jr. to the Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane, and Conservation District.
• Consider a resolution appointing one member to the Iberia Parish Library Board.
The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.