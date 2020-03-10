Iberia Parish Council to set dates for adoption of 2020 millage rates

The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled to set the dates for its adoption of millage rates for the 2020 fiscal year during its Finance Committee hearing Wednesday night.
The council is planning to adopt the final millage rates on May 13. Prior to that, however, the millages will have to go before the Finance Committee, then be advertised and, finally, go before a public hearing. At that point the council can vote to adopt the millage rates for the year.
According to the timeline set forth in the Finance Committee agenda for Wednesday, the initial committee discussion of the millage rates will be held on March 25, when the committee will recommend setting millage rates and announce the May 13 date for adoption of the ordinances levying the millages.
The ordinances will be introduced for publication at the council’s April 22 meeting. There will not be a discussion of the rates at that time. The discussion will occur on May 13, when the council will hold a public hearing on the millage rates prior to adopting the ordinances to set the millages.
The council must submit the finalized ordinances setting the rates to the Iberia Parish Assessor’s Office by June 1.
The council set most of its millage rates at their maximum in 2019 as it attempted to relieve pressure on the parish’s General Fund. The failure of a 2018 tax to pay for road maintenance, coupled with the continued weakness in the parish’s Royalty Fund, has left the parish between a rock and a hard place when trying to fund its road maintenance projects. Traditionally, Iberia Parish has depended on the revenue from mineral leases to pay for its road projects rather than a dedicated tax or millage for those projects.
During its regular meeting, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution requesting that the Metropolitan Planning Organization partially fund the Ed Broussard Sidewalk Improvement Project in Loreauville.
• Consider a resolution of condolences to the family of Mr. Paul “Melvin” Judice, former Assistant Director of Emergency Management, who died on Feb. 17.
• Consider a cooperative endeavor agreement between Iberia Parish Government and Iberia Parish Recreation and Playground Commission relative to the Isle of Iberia Rv Resort.
• Authorize an agreement with LOCA for claims administration services with respect to general liability, professional liability and workers’ compensation claims.
• Ratify and confirm the purchase of property located at 127 W. Washington St.
• Amend the 2020 Waterworks District No. 3 Fund Budget in the amount of $1,820 for salary increase and associated benefit costs for a Level 2 Plant Operator.
• Amend the 2020 Airport Authority Fund Budget in the amount of $13,753 to fund a change in employment from part-time office assistant to full-time secretary.
• Amend a resolution which authorized the Parish President to implement the five year Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) Coastal Plan to authorize a transfer of funding from Segura Road East to Rodere Coulee.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.