Iberia Parish Council to make two appointments to hospital board

The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled to make two appointments to the parish’s hospital board and accept a report on the activities of two of the hospital’s board members Wednesday night.
The terms for two Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners members — Chairman Larry Hensgens and member Frederick “Bozo” Metz — will expire on Dec. 27. The council will have four candidates to choose from for the two positions — Hensgens, Metz, Roland Jeanlouis and Zachary Mitchell.
Metz is also one of the two board members, along with David C. Benson, who were the subject of a report the IMC board commissioned a special counsel to compile, detailing actions that could justify the removal of one or both of the men from the board.
The council received that report at its last meeting on Oct. 9. At that time the council did not discuss the findings, instead setting that debate for Wednesday’s meeting.
The report contained detailed witness accounts of negative comments, disruptive activities, violation of confidentiality and, in one case, advising a physician negotiating with the hospital so they could charge the hospital more and get a better deal. The report left any final decision over the removal of the two board members up to the Iberia Parish Council, but it laid out multiple witness accounts of statements each has made that the report calls “detrimental” to the hospital’s success.
The council also is scheduled to again take up discussion of a plan to use $20,000 in funds from the parish’s general fund to make improvements at the Louisiana PepperPlex. Originally, the plan called for the money to come from the parish’s Economic Development District, justifying the cost by making the facility available as a staging area to utility companies and other parties responding to storms or other disasters in the parish.
The resolution also calls on the city of New Iberia to put up matching funds through a cooperative endeavor agreement.
The use of TIF funds for the project caused a split among council members when it was debated during the Oct. 9 committee hearings. The resolution garnered enough votes to make it to the full council agenda when the funding source was changed.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Declaring several water tanks as surplus property as requested by the Water Works District No. 3.
• Consider authorizing Parish President Larry Richard to execute an agreement to use the West Monroe Convention Center as an emergency evacuation center.
• Consider granting substantial completion to the Water System Improvements LCDBG Grant FY 2017 for Iberia Parish Government and Waterworks District No. 3.
• Consider transfer of the remaining $2,735 in the BP disaster fund to the 2019 Tourist Commission Fund Budget to enhance publicity efforts.
• Consider granting preliminary plat approval to two zoning proposals, one for the subdivision of the Mark Robicheaux property on Jefferson Island Road and a second for a partition of property for Aldren Mayea at 3908 and 3914 Northside Road.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the city council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.