Iberia Parish Council to hold first meeting with new members

The Iberia Parish Council will hold its first meeting Wednesday night with its four new members on board after a swearing-in ceremony last week.
Before the new members even get into the meeting, though, they will have to decide if the parish should spend $36,000 of its Economic Development District funds to hire a lobbyist to promote the area to new businesses.
The EDD board meeting is held — when the council actually meets as that board — 15 minutes prior to the regular council meeting. Aside from the decision on the lobbyist, the council will also consider spending $50,000 for repairs to S. Lewis Street near the Rouses Supermarket.
The lobbyist, Randy Haney of Lafayette, would be contracted specifically to promote the Economic Development District No. 1 for the 2020 fiscal year. The $36,000 fee is actually a partial payment. The initial discussions on hiring Haney’s firm to represent the parish’s interests in seeking new businesses involved a joint deal between Haney and Associates, the parish and the city of New Iberia, but it was not clear if New Iberia would participate in the deal.
Haney has been part of the Louisiana political landscape for the last four decades. He is considered one of the state’s top lobbyists. His firm’s client list reads like a Who’s Who of state business and government, covering everything from private businesses like Acadian Ambulance and AT&T to municipal governments to state trade organizations and even, in some cases, state departments.
During the regular meeting Wednesday night, the council will be selecting its officers for the coming year. District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry has served as chairman for the last two years. Two candidates — District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier and District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin — have announced their intent to run for the position so far. But because of schisms between voting blocks on the council, it is doubtful that either can pull off a win without pulling the new members’ votes to their side. If that is the case, it could lead to either a third candidate coming forward or a long night of voting, until one or the other receives the eight votes needed to assume the chair.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Hear a presentation from the USDA Wildlife Services to address black bears within the community.
• Accept the resignation of Tim Nugent as a member of the Waterworks District No. 3 board.
• Consider a resolution proclaiming February 2020 as Black History Month in Iberia Parish.
• Authorize the sale of surplus property in the Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Office.
• Consider reappointing Ronald Clark to the Lydia Veterans Memorial Building Board.
• Consider a resolution approving a tax renewal election for Fire Protection District No. 1.
• Consider a resolution endorsing Ronald Darby as a candidate for Third Vice President of the Executive Board of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana.
• Consider appointing one member of the Iberia Parish Council to serve on the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory Commission.
• Approve appointment of the Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Finance, Director of Personnel and Director of Public Works.
• Amend the Recreation and Playground Commission Fund Budget to carryover $2,433 for capital improvements in Grand Marais.
• Change the Feb. 12 meeting to Feb. 5 so members can attend the Police Jury Association Convention.
• Grant preliminary plat approval for he DeBarge property on Romero Road.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St. Before that, the council will meet as the board of directors of Economic Development District No. 1 at 5:45 p.m.