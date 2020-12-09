Iberia Parish Council to handle committee appointments at meeting

The Iberia Parish Council will be handling a slew of committee appointments at its regular meeting Wednesday night.
The council’s agenda lists no fewer than 10 separate appointments for various boards and commissions. The agenda also has time set aside to wish retiring Recreation and Playgrounds Director Katie Landry well and to thank her for 33 years of service to the parish.
The council will also consider the preliminary plat approval for Bayou to Bayou Subdivision Phase II.
In other items, the council will consider a motion to allow the clerk of the council to make arrangements for council members to attend the 2021 Louisiana Municipal Association conference in Baton Rouge, but with the individual council members paying for their own registration and travel. It will also consider renewing its contract for videography of meetings for 2021.
In its committee hearings, the council will discuss a variance for a reduction in a drainage easement from 50 feet to 40 feet along the edge of East Side Estates in District 10.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.