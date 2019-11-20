Iberia Parish Council to discuss Iberia Medical Center board issue behind closed doors

The most interesting item on the Iberia Parish Council’s agenda Wednesday night will likely be debated behind closed doors.
The council is scheduled to take up the investigative report on Iberia Medical Center board members Frederick “Bozo” Metz and David C. Benson. The investigative report, commissioned in September, was delivered to the IMC board on Oct. 8 and given to Iberia Parish Council members on Oct. 9. At its Oct. 23 meeting, however, the council was not prepared to discuss the report. Because Metz was not available for the following regular meeting on Nov. 13, the council scheduled the discussion for Nov. 20.
Although Metz and Benson were both subjects of the report, Benson is not scheduled to appear.
Prior to the executive session, the council is scheduled to hear from three separate speakers on various topics.
First, a representative of the Southern Mutual Help Association is scheduled to update the council on the progress of Teche Ridge Development. The council is also expecting to hear from Natalie Broussard regarding the Better Days on the Bayou Christmas initiative ”Noel Iberia.”
The council is also expected to hear from Jeanerette resident Thomas Goolsby to voice a complaint against the parish’s Public Works Department.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution authorizing travel expenses for one member of the Iberia Parish Council to attend the 2020 NACo Legislative Conference to be held from Feb. 29 to March 4 in Washington, D.C., at a cost of $2,500.
• Consider a resolution authorizing the payment of the $275 registration fee for each council member who will attend the annual state Police Jury Conference from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14 in Shreveport.
• Consider a resolution requesting the state Department of Transportation and Development to place the railroad crossing projects for the city of New Iberia at the highest priority level.
• Consider a resolution appointing Tammy B. Gordon to the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission, representing Delcambre Direct Seafood, for a three-year term.
• Consider a resolution appointing Kirsten D. Bourque to the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission, representing the Loreauville Community Project, for a three-year term.
• Consider a resolution appointing Joyce Buller to the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission, representing the Friends of the Jeanerette Bicentennial Museum, for a three-year term.
• Consider a resolution appointing Germaine Comeaux to the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission, representing the Iberia Preservation Alliance, for a two-year term.
• Consider a resolution appointing either Linda Horton or Heidi Martin to the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission, representing the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, for a two-year term.
• Consider a resolution appointing Phebe A. Hayes to the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission, representing the Iberia African American Historical Society, for a one-year term.
• Consider a resolution appointing Elizabeth Bodin to the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission, representing the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, for a one-year term.
During its committee hearings, the council will discuss and consider a resolution announcing the regular meeting schedule for fiscal year 2020 and a resolution approving and accepting the 2020 Acadiana Crime Lab Fund budget.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia Street.