Iberia Parish Council to discuss budgetary adjustments at Wednesday meeting

The Iberia Parish Council will hold its regular meeting Wednesday evening, except that in the times of COVID-19 nothing is really regular.
Council Chairman Eugene Olivier has circulated rules for the meeting to insure proper social distance is maintained. One of the guidelines, that members who may be at risk due to their health should call in rather than show up in person, could cause issues for the council.
According to an opinion from Attorney General Jeff Landry on March 19, members attending meetings electronically can listen in, but can only vote if they are needed in order to form a quorum. So if eight members attend in person, the other council members who have dialed in will not be able to discuss items or vote on them.
However, other members of the administration who will attend by phone, such as Parish President Larry Richard or Legal Counsel Andy Shealy, will be allowed to speak, according to Olivier’s guidance.
Members of the public who wish to comment on agenda items will have to submit their comments in advance so that they can be read into the record and considered during the meeting. Those forms, which can be found on the Parish Council page of the Iberia Parish Government website, will have to be emailed to Council Clerk Brenda Bergeron at bbergeron@iberiagov.net before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
All allowed attendees will be required to wear masks or face coverings and maintain a six-foot distance from other participants.
The bulk of the agenda items Wednesday deal with budgetary adjustments. The council will consider:
• Amending the 2020 General Fund Budget in the amount of $9,403 to provide for unspent funds from a state technology grant,
• Amending the 2020 Parishwide Drainage Maintenance Fund Budget in the amount of $23,000 for carryover of funding for engineering fees for studying of Parc Perdue, Norris Branch, Deblanc Coulee, Petit Anse, and Delahoussaye channels and canals,
• Amending the 2020 Public Library Fund Budget in the amount of $165,793, to provide for carryover of construction funding in the amount of $177,595 for the Coteau Branch and a correction of the carryover of construction funding in the amount of $11,082,
• Amending the 2020 Mosquito Control/Drainage Fund Budget in the amount of $165,146 to provide for the carryover of unspent grant funding associated with the organization’s aircraft.
• Amending the 2020 Economic Development District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $594,921 for the Highway 675 Roundabout Project in the amount of $58,885, Port of Iberia CAT Project in the amount of $250,000, the Acadiana Regional Airport Access Road in the amount of $25,964; and an Iberia Economic Development Authority matching fund payment in the amount of $312,000,
• Amending the 2020 Royalty Fund Budget in the total amount of $186,102 for carryover of unspent federal grant funding in the amount of $5,000 for house demolition, carryover of unspent parish funding in the amount of $140,524 for the Hayes Road Bridge, carryover of unspent parish funding in the amount of $150,691 for water improvement projects near McClain Subdivision, and to correct unspent Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding in the amount of $110,113 for various approved projects
• Amending the 2020 Road Projects Construction Fund Budget in the amount of $924 to correct carryover of funding for Jacqueline Subdivision.
• Amending the 2020 LCDBG Fund Budget to reflect carryover project awards for various ongoing CDBG projects.
• Amending the 2020 Sewerage District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $99,263 to correct carryover of funding for Levee Reconstruction Project at Plant 3.
The council will also consider two items from the Planning and Development Department. One is a proposed rezoning for the property of the Kenneth Boutte Family on Rip Van Winkle Road northwest of Jefferson Island Road from light Industrial and general Business to single family residential) and general business. The other is to subdivide that property into 11 tracts for development.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the parish council chambers on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.