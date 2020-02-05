Iberia Parish Council to consider no wake zones on Bayou Patout

The Iberia Parish Council will consider amending its ordinances to make portions of Bayou Patout no wake zones during its regular meeting Wednesday night.
The meeting, usually held on the second Wednesday of the month, was moved forward a week due to a scheduling conflict with the Louisiana Police Jury Association’s annual meeting next week in Shreveport.
The council will also decide whether or not to hire lobbyist Randy Haney of Haney and Associates as a lobbyist to promote Iberia Parish in the coming year. The council discussed obtaining Haney’s services for a fee of $36,000 during its committee hearings last month.
The council will also consider a resolution authorizing the awarding of contracts for property and liability insurance for the coming year.
During its committee hearings Wednesday, the council will:
• Receive its quarterly report on comp time accrued from the Human Resources Department.
• Discuss and consider using $50,000 in Economic Development District funds to make repairs on S. Lewis Street.
• Discuss the possibility of buying a property along Washington Street adjacent to the Parish Courthouse complex.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.