Iberia Parish Council to consider hiring consultant for surplus property issue

The Iberia Parish Council will meet tonight with a relatively light list of administrative items on its regular meeting agenda, but also with some steps forward on several longterm projects during its joint committee hearings.
One item up for discussion during the Executive Committee hearing is the prospect of hiring local real estate agent Pat Caffrey to advise the council on selling off some of the parish’s surplus properties. The idea of lightening the parish’s real estate portfolio has been under discussion for years, but hiring Caffrey to help move the process forward would be a large step toward downsizing for the administration.
Although still active in the local real estate market, Caffrey had recently sold his agency, freeing him up for additional work.
During its Finance Committee hearing, the council will also discuss a proposal to alter the boundaries of its Economic Development District to allow funds from the taxes levied in the district to be applied to projects across a larger area.
The council is also scheduled to take up a budgetary move to reroute funds for the maintenance of the Robert B. Green Memorial building. This would be a preliminary step before turning over all maintenance of the building to the Playground and Recreation Department.
Previously, the council had transferred, at the administration’s request, control of the Cajun R/V Era recreational vehicle park to the Playgrounds and Recreation Department.
As with the sale of excess properties, the transfer of the building would alleviate maintenance demands for the parish Public Works Department.
In other business, the council will discuss its plan for the 2021 millage rates. The items will be the subject of a public hearing at a later date, prior to bringing them to the Iberia Parish Assessor’s Office for implementation later this year.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.