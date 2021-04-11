Iberia Parish Council to consider expanding boundaries of economic development district

The Iberia Parish Council is slated to consider expanding the boundaries of the parish’s economic development district, requiring additional businesses adjoining the economic corridor along U.S. Highway 90 to pay into the district’s fund.
The subject was discussed at the Economic Development District No. 1 meeting on March 24 and passed through the council’s FInance Committee that evening.
The plan would also allow funds from the TIF district to be used to make improvements for other businesses outside the existing district footprint. One ongoing discussion has been the capability of using TIF funds for projects near but not in the taxing district, such as the intersection of S. Lewis and Admiral Doyle. Expanding the district’s boundaries would eliminate any debate over the eligibility of the site for improvements paid for from the tax revenue.
The council will also consider a resolution requesting the parish administration to provide a list of properties that can be liquidated through sale to the council.
The downsizing of the parish’s real estate holdings — and the responsibility for maintaining all of those properties — has been an ongoing goal for the council. The debate over determining which properties should be sold off has been contentious, with some council members preferring to have the council determine exactly which parcels should be put up for sale while other council members see that as limiting the administration’s say in the day-to-day operation of the parish.
Conversely, during the committee hearing on March 24, some council members argued that setting a deadline for the administration to provide a list of properties was also too demanding. At the same time, the council has been waiting for a list of properties for years, previously approving an evaluation of all the parish’s holdings to be performed so decisions about the condition, use and duplication of spaces could be assessed.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider two resolutions authorizing Parish President Larry Richard to execute agreements between the parish government and the city of New Iberia and another with the Clerk of Court.
• Grant partial substantial completion for the Coteau and Loreauville branch library projects and substantial completion for the Robert B. Green Memorial Building renovation project.
• Appropriate funds for the Peebles Coulee Water Control Structure.
• Consider an ordinance governing the use of compression engine or “jake” braking.
• Consider refunding a portion of the building inspection and permitting fees paid to the Iberia Parish Permitting, Planning and Zoning Department by John Young in connection with the construction of a commercial greenhouse.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Parish Council Meeting Roio on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.