Iberia Parish Council to consider appointments to boards, committees

The Iberia Parish Council will face another light agenda tonight, with the bulk of the items involving appointments to various committees and boards across the parish, presentations from candidates for office in the upcoming elections and setting dates for future meetings.
The council will also hold a public hearing for public comment, as required by statute, on the property valuations which the Iberia Parish Tax Assessor has set for fiscal year 2020.
The council will consider a resolution to change the dates of its meetings in November and December. The Nov. 11 meeting will roll forward one week, to Nov. 4, due to parish government offices being closed. The Nov. 25 meeting will move forward to Nov. 18 so it does not conflict with the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26.
The December meeting, slated for Dec. 23, will move one week forward, to Dec. 16, because of the Christmas holiday on Dec. 25.
In another scheduling move, the council will vote to set a public hearing on Dec. 2 for public comments on the proposed parish budget for 2021.
The council is scheduled to vote on six board appointments tonight. Two people, Nara Crowley and Constance “Connie” Langlinais, have applied for two slots on the Twin Port Parish Commission. Wilfred J. Manuel is scheduled to be reappointed to his seat on the Sewage District 1 board. Brock Romero is again in line to be appointed to his seat on the Iberia Medical Center board, and Chris Burton is up for reappointment to the Atchafalaya Trace Commission.
The only contested board appointment is that of Michael Lamperez, who is up for another term on the Acadiana Regional Airport board. He faces competition for his seat from David Levy.
In other business, the council will consider:
• A request to rezone property at 1016 Bayou to Bayou Road from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to R-2 (Mixed Residential).
• Granting preliminary and final plat approval to the subdivision of 5.225 acres of property into three residential lots at the corner of N. Freetown and Estis Roads.
• Amending the 2020 Airport Authority Fund Budget to reflect $5,000 from the sale of assets and appropriate additional funding needed for maintenance equipment and transfer funding between departmental line items to cover engineering invoices for services rendered for the ARFF Project.
• Authorizing moving the polling place location for District 11, Precincts 6 and 7, from Acadiana Christian School to the Public Works Facility at 4018 E. Old Spanish Trail or an alternate location, effective immediately.
• A resolution of condolences to the family of Rayward J. Segura, member of the New Iberia Veterans Memorial Building Board, who passed away on Sept. 10.
The council is also scheduled to hear from District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard, who is running for 16th Judicial District judge in Division F and New Iberia City District 5 Councilwoman Sherry Guidry, who is seeking reelection to her current seat.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish courthouse, 300 Iberia St.