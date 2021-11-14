Iberia Parish Council to ask that State Senate District 2 continue to include all of Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish Council will vote to request the legislative delegation to keep all of Iberia Parish in the same State Senate District 22 should redistricting be required as a result of the 2020 census and further request that municipalities and civic organizations support the resolution at Wednesday’s meeting.
Other local governmental entities also have voted to approve the resolution recently, including the Iberia Parish School Board.
The council will also vote on a resolution authorizing the payment of registration expenses for up to five members of the Iberia Parish Council to attend the 2022 Police Jury Association Annual Convention to be held in Lake Charles from March 9-11.
The expense is estimated to be at a cost of $275 per person and all to be funded from the 2021 General Fund Budget.
Another resolution will request the administration to select one property from each council district for condemnation or demolition and to proceed with the necessary research to begin the notification process to the property owners, pending funding being approved with the 2022 proposed budget.
In other business, the council will provide for year end adjustments in each of the IPG’s budgets, including the General Fund, Economic Development District Fund, Communications District Commission Fund and Iberia Parish Disaster Relief Fund.
The council will also vote to introduce the 2022 proposed budget for each department at the meeting as well.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.