Iberia Parish Council to accept state funds for airport hanger project

The Iberia Parish Council will accept state funding for a project at the Acadiana Regional Airport at today’s council meeting.
The council is slated to vote on a resolution amending the 2022 Airport Authority Fund Budget in the amount of $233,333 to recognize additional state funding received for the Hangar 88 Project. The project is funded through the Office of Facility Planning and Control.
Also related to the airport, the council will vote to accept the resignation of Iberia Parish Airport Authority member Kevin Romero, effective immediately.
In other business, the council will vote to amend the 2022 General Fund and Parishwide Drainage Fund budgets in the amount of $6,000 to appropriate additional funding needed for professional services for stormwater program management.
Council member Warren Gachassin will introduce a resolution at the meeting requesting the inspection and repair of various railroad crossings throughout Iberia Parish as well.
A resolution ratifying and confirming the agreement to buy and sell immovable property executed for the property located at 4701 W. Admiral Doyle Dr. (Carbo Ceramics) will be voted on at the meeting.
The funding for the purchase will be provided by a separate resolution, according to the agenda, and a motion to suspend the rules will be made for the resolution since it was not considered by the executive committee.
During the council’s finance committee meeting, the committee will discuss a resolution to amend the Solid Waste Sales Tax Fund Budget in the amount of $1 million to appropriate funding to close the parish landfill facility.
The committee will also discuss the purchase of a facility for sheriff’s operations on West Admiral Doyle Drive.
Another item will be the consideration of a resolution amending the 2022 rabies budget in the amount of $22,000 to carryover remaining capital funds for a shelter floor upgrade and kennel replacement project.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. today at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.