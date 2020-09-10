The Iberia Parish Council passed two amendments to its code of ordinances to streamline the way the council does business at its regular meeting Wednesday night.
The first proposal allows some recurring items, like canvassing election returns, changes to the council’s meeting schedule, receiving audits from its boards and subdivisions and other standard issues to be placed on the council’s main agenda without first going before a committee.
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin made a substitute motion to add two items — variance applications that had been previously approved through the parish’s Zoning and Planning Commission and authorizations for the parish president to sign off on state Department of Transportation and Development grants, to be added to the list.
That motion passed unanimously.
Previously, all items to be taken up before the council required a review through one of the council’s four committees before seeing light on the agenda of a regular meeting. Eliminating that step for items that rarely have any debate or questions now allows them to be accomplished at least two weeks faster.
The council also voted to set term limits on members of its boards and commissions. The ordinance will limit board members to serve a maximum of three terms.
The council also approved using $26,000 to pay for debris pick-up from Hurricane Laura.
In his comments, Parish President Larry Richard reminded residents not to put debris under power lines, where it could pose a hazard to a crane trying to remove the debris, and also to make sure the debris did not block drainage ditches.
The council also heard a presentation on a FEMA grant program to assist owners of flood-prone properties to have the agency pay to elevate the homes to a foot above flood stage. The parish administration will sponsor workshops on Sept. 28 and 29 at the Sliman Theater for residents who have suffered repeat flooding who want to take advantage of the program.
The council also approved using $55,000 for network technology improvements and lawn maintenance equipment to be reimbursed through a Louisiana Government Assistance Program grant and granted preliminary plat approval to the subdivision of 7.48 acres of property into two residential lots on Belmont Road.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a surplus sale for some outdated Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District vehicles, equipment, and other property.
• Passed resolutions of condolence to the families of former District 9 Councilwoman Alma Jo Louviere Landry, Audrey W. Lewis, mother of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis, and Delores Stelly, sister of Parish President Larry Richard.
• Appointed Jennifer Pharr Douet to the 16th Judicial District Children and Youth Planning Board, Rory D. Romero to the Iberia Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 Board, and Homer Stelly to the Vermilion and Iberia Railroad Development District Board.
In its committee hearings, the council tabled a move to ban the year-round sale of fireworks until its next meeting. It also tabled a discussion of using plastic pipe in some instances instead of the concrete pipe required under current building codes.