Iberia Parish Council set to move funds for mosquito abatement

The Iberia Parish Council will meet Wednesday night with a short list agenda items, most important being the moving of funds from the parish’s mosquito abatement district.
The annual cash payment to the parish is a portion of the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District surplus after paying for mosquito control efforts.
The parish will receive $184,060, its portion of the 2019 surplus. The other municipalities in the parish will share$192,359 as their portion of the surplus.
Because the council has not met since early March, it will have to suspend its rules to consider the action because it has not gone before the Finance Committee.
Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District Executive Dirtector Herff Jones will also be on hand to deliver the group’s annual report.
The council will also consider a resolution to appropriate $5,000 of its Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding to help fund the studying, planning, and presentation of the Coast Historical Hydrological Restoration Project and authorize an Intergovernmental Agreement between the St. Mary Parish Levee District, St. Mary Parish Government, the Port of
West St. Mary, the Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, the Port of Iberia, and Iberia Parish Government for the project.
As with the movement of drainage funds, the council will have to suspend its rules to consider the action because the item did not go before the Finance Committee.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.