Iberia Parish Council members listen during Wednesday’s council meeting. The council approved the purchase of a new facility to consolidate the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office operations into one building.
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
Councilman Brian Napier makes a point during a discussion at Wednesday’s meeting.
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
Chairman Warren Gachassin speaks during the parish council meeting.
The Iberia Parish Council approved the purchase of a new facility for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is intended to consolidate the operations of the IPSO into one building.
Sheriff Tommy Romero spoke to the council in support of the motion at a meeting in early January, saying that the facility is needed for the IPSO to provide better public service to the public.
“I need a good working place for my people so that we can provide the right service for the people of Iberia Parish,” Romero said at that meeting. “This has been needed and from what I hear should have been done a long time ago.”
The purchase of the building comes at a cost of about $1.6 million, which will mostly come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that will go to the parish’s general fund.
“This is no longer ARPA funding,” Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said. “It transferred out of ARPA into general.”
Treasurer Kim Segura said the transfer from ARPA funding into the parish’s general fund was done because of the additional regulations required when using those funds for building maintenance.
“I don’t feel comfortable using the purchase straight off of ARPA,” Segura said. “You’ve got to do a lot more documentation, you have to have appraisals, that’s why we have it funded straight out of the fund balance.”
Council members all agreed on the purchase of the building, citing the new building on Admiral Doyle Drive as a way to solve the IPSO’s continuing space issues and consolidate the department into one building.
“I think it’s a plus for the parish as a whole,” Councilman Marty Trahan said. “I think we’re getting a good deal on it for the price.”
“I went through this in committee, it’s a very impressive building and we should support this,” Councilman Brian Napier said. “It’s needed by the sheriff and he’ll be able to put his whole operations there.”
There was disagreement among the council about how much should be taken from the Public Buildings Fund of the budget.
Councilman Eugene Olivier said he was hesitant to use a certain amount of funds from the Public Buildings Fund due to maintenance repairs that may be needed for the Iberia Parish Jail and other parish buildings.
The council eventually approved the resolution, with all but Olivier voting for the proposition. However, Olivier asked for a reconsideration of the vote near the end of the meeting in order to change his vote and added the nay vote was only done because of how the building was being paid for.