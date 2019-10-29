The Iberia Parish Council has finished its last review session prior to the adoption of the administration’s 2020 operating budget, but questions still remain about how to spare the parish’s General Fund undue stress in the coming year.
Monday night’s hearing focused on five funds: Road District No. 10 Fund, the Parishwide Drainage Fund, the Solid Waste Sales Tax Fund, the General Fund commitments to the Nuisance Department and Public Works administrative costs, and the General Fund itself.
Because several areas in the Iberia Parish budget do not have adequate dedicated funding sources — like the road fund, for example — the General Fund often takes the hit for expenses to those funds.
One plan Parish President Larry Richard and Council Chairman Paul G. Landry have been discussing to ease the strain on the unencumbered balance of the fund is to start charging other areas for the time that administrators like the parish president, chief administrative officer, human resources director and other employees spend working in those departments.
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin brought the subject up for discussion during the hearing.
“We could spread those personnel costs across different funds,” Gachassin said. “They would be shared costs. You have the parish president and the CAO out looking at drainage. The CAO is always out looking at buildings. Even if we only spread 25 percent of those salaries across the board, it’ll save $117,000 from the General Fund.”
Richard agreed.
“I think what Warren is saying has a lot of merit,” Richard said. “Paul and I talked about that last week. A lot of our managers are doing work for more than just that one agency. So we should try to pay them from the other funds. We need to look at if we legally can take money from other areas to pay for those employees, especially the ones now being paid in the general fund.”
The council members now have a little over a month to figure out what changes, if any, they want to make to the administration’s proposed budget. Several projects, like the Willow Wood Drainage Project study approved in September, are not part of the administration’s proposal and will have to be amended into the document.
“I am waiting for a meeting with the engineer on the project,” Napier said. “It’s probably not going to be one cure, more like three or four things.”
Richard was able to give a little more detail.
“We had a meeting with Berard Habetz and Associates and they will give us a full report on their evaluation,” Richard said. Then we can hold a town hall so we can give the report to the people in that community.”
The Iberia Parish Council will hold a special meeting on Dec. 4 to adopt the 2020 operating budget.