Iberia Parish Council looks to appoint interim councilman

The Iberia Parish Council will, hopefully, be back to its full complement of members after its meeting tonight.
The council is scheduled to go into executive session to discuss four candidates who have applied for the District 3 council seat on an interim basis until an election can be held in March.
The four applicants for the position — Elton Broussard, Marcus Broussard, Madelyn Coleman Dugas and John Viator — had until last Wednesday at noon to file for consideration.
The interim appointment is only for the period from Wednesday until next year when a new council member can be elected. Because outgoing Councilman Brad Davis had more than one year left in his term, an interim was required under state law until the election could be held.
The council will also consider an Industrial Tax Exemption Program application from Delta Biofuels, which has announced its intent to construct a $70 million biofuel pellet plant near Jeanerette. The application has to be approved through the council, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Iberia Parish School District. Sheriff Tommy Romero released a statement Tuesday saying that he had signed off on the document.
The council will also discuss a request to the Department of Transportation and Development to create a left turn lane at the intersection of Highway 14 and De La Salle Drive in anticipation of De La Salle being made a one-way thoroughfare running from Highway 14 to Admiral Doyle Drive.
In its committee hearings, the council is scheduled to consider the removal of a burnt residential building at 407 Louise St. in Jeanerette and the placement of a “No Dumping” sign on Weeks Island Road.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.