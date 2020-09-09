Iberia Parish Council looking to streamline how regularly-occurring items go on agenda

The Iberia Parish Council will vote on two amendments to its code of ordinances to streamline the way the council does business at its regular meeting Wednesday night.
One proposal would allow certain regularly occurring items, such as canvassing election returns, changes to the council’s meeting schedule, receiving audits from its boards and subdivisions and other standard issues to be placed on the council’s main agenda without first going before a committee.
Currently, all items to be taken up before the council require a review through one of the council’s four committees before seeing light on the agenda of a regular meeting. Eliminating that step for items that rarely have any debate or questions would allow them to be accomplished at least two weeks faster.
The council will also consider an ordinance to set limits on the number of terms members of its boards and commissions can serve.
The council will also consider amending its solid waste sales budget by $26,000 to allow that money to be used for debris pick-up from Hurricane Laura. It will also consider a resolution to allow Parish President Larry Richard to make applications for any federal, state or local disaster assistance fund relating to emergency management, disaster response, damage mitigation, and coastal preservation and protection efforts.
The council will also vote on accepting $55,000 for network technology improvements and lawn maintenance equipment to be reimbursed through a Louisiana Government Assistance Program grant.
The council will also consider granting preliminary plat approval to the subdivision of 7.48 acres of property into two residential lots on Belmont Road.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Declare certain Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District vehicles, equipment, and other property as surplus and dispose of the same.
• Vote on resolutions of condolence to the families of former District 9 Councilwoman Alma Jo Louviere Landry, Audrey W. Lewis, mother of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis, and Delores Stelly, sister of Parish President Larry Richard.
• Consider appointing Jennifer Pharr Douet to the 16th Judicial District Children and Youth Planning Board, Rory D. Romero to the Iberia Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 Board, and Homer Stelly to the Vermilion and Iberia Railroad Development District Board.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.