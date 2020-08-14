Iberia Parish Council holds off on telling sewerage district to move offices

Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish Council meeting focused primarily on two buildings — the new 911 Communications Center at the Acadiana Regional Airport and the office for Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 on Northside Road.
The sewerage district discussion, during the council’s Executive Committee hearing, focused on a proposal to have the sewerage board rescind its vote to not move to the new Public Works building on Highway 182, instead remaining on Northside Road.
One of the ideas used to justify the $1.4 million purchase price for the former Dutch Gosnell property to use as a Public Works hub was that other parish operations — like planning and zoning, permitting and sewerage — could share space there, allowing the parish to save money and consolidate facilities.
So far, no other operations have been moved to the facility and, according to the discussion Wednesday night, there has not been a fully fleshed out plan for how the consolidation of offices at the new location would occur.
“By moving them over there, you’d have a savings,” said District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry, who had the item added to the agenda. “You could put that into the fund balance. If you sold the building for $200,000, that could buy you a lot of pumps.”
Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 Board Chairman Kasey Thibodeaux said that the reason the operation had moved to the Northside location years ago was because a previous administration had forced them out of the Public Works facility, making the purchase of a new building necessary.
“When we get a new administration, are we going to have to go find another building?” Thibodeaux asked. “We’ll be starting all over again.”
Thibodeaux pointed out that the district has fully paid for its building.
District 11 Councilman Brian Napier said he was not comfortable with ordering a board to change its vote.
“We ask these people to serve, then we are going to second guess what decision they make,” Napier said. “I can’t stand with that.”
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard agreed.
“I can’t believe I am saying this, but I agree with Mr. Napier,” she said.
Although the general concept of consolidating services has been talked about in numerous meetings, Thibodeaux said he has never seen a plan for how that will be accomplished.
“We keep pitching the idea of a one stop shop, but there is no comprehensive plan for that,” Executive Committee Chairman Warren Gachassin said. “Where is the road map for how this is going to work?”
District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan suggested the council have the sewerage board and the administration sit down and draw up a proposal for how the consolidation of services would work.
“I’d like to see you get with the administration and put pencils to it and find out which one saves money,” Trahan told Thibodeaux. “We have to look for the best way to make this work.”
“Maybe it is on y’all to come back to us,” Thibodeaux shot back, leading to some arguing back-and-forth between him and Trahan before the meeting came back under control.
The committee voted to table the measure, which failed. A vote on the motion to have the sewerage board rescind its decision also failed, but it was agreed that a meeting would occur during the next month and a possible resolution brought before the committee in September.
During its regular meeting, the council approved substantial completion status for the 911 building, but only after several questions about items that were on a series of punch lists that had been provided to the council.
“When I looked at it, and saw list after list after list of punch lists I was a little disturbed,” said Napier. “Is that two or three times you have gone back to the contractor?”
“The list in your packet is two months old,” explained Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security Director Prescott Marshall. “At one time, it was probably 300 items. We had hired a professional construction engineer to oversee construction, so now it is down to 10 or 15 items.”
Marshall said the remaining items were minor, like a front door that sticks or a baseboard that had separated from a wall.
“There is nothing to interfere with our use of the building,” Marshall said. “We are withholding $85,000 against those items. Currently, the builder is still owed $350,000.”
The council members voted unanimously to grant the substantial completion status. The center will be receiving all 911 calls in the parish, but only dispatch those for the New Iberia Fire Department and Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1. The parish’s law enforcement agencies, which had in the past been dispatched through the current 911 center on Main Street, have established their own dispatching centers.
“The punch list whittled down to cosmetic items,” Marshall said. “At 6 a.m. on Sept. 1, we will be cutting calls over to the new building.”
In other business, the council:
• Appointed Dave Romero to the Acadiana Fairgrounds board of commissioners.
• Approved moving $30,000 to complete work on the Paul Segura parkway/Estic Road sewer project.
• Approved preliminary approval for a $7 million refunding bond to consolidate parish debt from two existing bond issues.
The council also heard presentations from Keith Thibodeaux, candidate for Division F, 16th Judicial District Court judge, 16th JDC District Attorney Bo Duhé, who is running for reelection, and Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1 Chief Guy Bonin, who is supporting the renewal of the district’s 8.72-mill property tax on Saturday’s ballot.