Iberia Parish Council has only a few items on its agenda

The Iberia Parish Council will probably have one of its shortest council meetings this year Wednesday night, with only four action items and one introduction on the agenda.
One of the items — the introduction of incoming Acadiana Regional Airport Director Maurice Songy — may be the longest item on the schedule.
Songy, a native of Plaquemine who most recently served as the vice president of operations for the Chattanooga, Tennessee, Municipal Airport Authority, has agreed to take the position that has been vacant since the fall of 2018. He officially began work in the position on Tuesday.
The council will also vote on scheduling a special meeting on July 8 to adopt millage rates for the 2020 tax year.
Two other items involve plat approvals for subdivision of residential property, one breaking a 5.7 acre tract on Rose Lane into three residential lots and the other subdividing a 2.7 acre tract on Sugar Briar Road into two residential lots.
The council will also consider a resolution of condolence for the family of Nellie Mae Bourgeois, who passed away on April 28. She is the mother of Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in its social distancing mode in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia Street.