The Iberia Parish Council’s finance committee held off on making a decision to authorize a $1,500 stipend to all fulltime parish government employees at Wednesday’s meeting.
Although most council members were behind the idea, legal counsel Andy Shealy said there were legal questions surrounding the payment that would be further explained in the coming months with an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office.
Councilman Chad Maturin, who introduced the resolution, said that parish government employees have been denied 2.5 percent raises for the past two years and the intention behind the stipend was motivational.
“People are dropping out of public works left and right,” Maturin said. “It’s the holiday season and I’m just trying to do a little morale booster.”
Shealy said that the Louisiana constitution acted against additional compensation in the way the council was presenting it.
“I hate to be Scrooge but honestly I don’t think we can do it the way it’s being proposed,” he said.
However, Shealy said premium pay for essential workers was something that could be feasible. East Baton Rouge Parish is currently seeking out a similar measure, and Shealy suggested waiting until that parish gets an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office before the Iberia Parish Council proceeds.
“If you’re going to use dedicated money for essential workers to pay, you’re not going to be able to pay every employee because every employee does not meet the definition of essential worker,” Shealy said. “You’re going to have to go through your manning chart and see who qualifies as essential workers.”
Councilman Eugene Olivier agreed that the parish council move forward in giving parish workers more payment.
“We’re in competition with the private sector and I think us not giving a 2.5 percent raise really affected these guys,” he said. “During the COVID sutaition we had employees that contracted COVID and those expenses were substantial.”
In other business, the committee voted to move forward with a resolution that would amend the 2021 general fund in the amount of $2.3 million to recognize Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds with the calculation of loss revenues for 2020.