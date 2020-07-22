Iberia Parish Council Economic Development board to meet

The Iberia Parish Council will meet tonight as its Economic Development District board to — hopefully — be done with the sewage issues at the Paul Segura Industrial Park.
Although the council had accepted the work at the development as substantially complete, continuing issues with the sewage at the site requires more work be done. In this case, the council will consider moving $30,000 from its previous year’s fund budget to repair sewer line issues.
The council will also consider accepting the resignation of David Benson as a member of the Iberia medical Center Board of Commissioners.
It was Benson’s appointment, and his subsequent refusal to give up his seat on the board, that led to months of negotiations — and legislative changes to the hospital district’s charter — to make sure the hospital’s Medical Executive Board had a say in the selection of board members to represent the medical staff, rather than the parish council having control over those appointments.
During the council’s committee hearings, the Executive Committee will discuss allowing certain routine business items to be placed on the council’s full agenda without the requirement of first going through the appropriate committee for discussion. It will also discuss imposing term limits on members of the parish’s boards and commissions.
On the Finance Committee agenda, the council is scheduled to discuss a resolution allowing the administration to pursue a $7 million bond issue,
The Iberia Parish Council will meet as its Economic Development District Board at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, with the regular council meeting following at 6 p.m. The council’s committee hearings will take place after the regular meeting adjourns.
The meetings will be held in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.