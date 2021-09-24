A resident who lives in the area around Loreauville Road and North Lewis Street kicked off a conversation about a years-old problem with packs of wild animals roaming the streets — and how the parish plans to deal with them — during Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish Council meeting.
“These are not just dogs eating rabbits,” said Sarah Riggs, who spoke about wild dogs killing her daughter’s show rabbits. “I am concerned that they are hurting and killing these animals. What is it going to take before we take notice? They are getting more brazen, attacking during the day and coming in the night.”
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said that the issue is not a new one.
“Packs have been terrorizing the community for years,” said Broussard, who also noted she has lost pets to the wild animals. “I can’t answer for what the current director of the shelter (Herff Jones, who also serves as Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District executive director) is doing. The previous director was diligent. They have been trying to control them for years.”
District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry said he has neighbors who have had the dogs menace them.
“There was a woman sweeping her patio,” Landry said. “There were two dogs there. The little one turned to leave, but the bigger one turned back. Luckily she had a broom. What if that had been a five-year-old kid?”
Landry said that he had ordered a crossbow just in case. District 2 Councilman Michael Landry said he had the same issue near his home. He “slapped one upside the head” before calling animal control.
“Animal control said they couldn’t do nothing,” he said. “Don’t tell me that. I said, ‘Don’t tell me that. I’ll bring it to the council and administration.”
Parish President Larry Richard said that he has made attempts to solve the problem, but they were not successful.
“Three years ago, we got into an agreement with the city of New Iberia to resolve this,” Richard said. “We did fairly decent in the parish, but the city is more concentrated.”
Even with the city providing $30,000 toward the effort under a contract with the parish, the dog packs were able to persevere.
“We don’t have enough personnel,” Richard said. “It’s not even about the dollar amount. You talk about a pack of dogs, but it’s not one pack.”
He said that the solution would be to have three or four employees on staff to capture the animals, but that would be prohibitively expensive.
Riggs also said that she had tried to have the parish animal control staff provide traps for her to capture the dogs, but they could not provide them because it was raining.
“That disturbs me, that they wouldn’t give you a trap,” Richard said.
In more traditional business, the council received its annual report on the valuation of property in the parish from Iberia Parish Assessor Taylor Barras. In his report, Barras said that decreases in inventory had dropped, reducing the parish’s ad valorem inventory, but by less than had been originally forecast.
In preliminary reports, the projected inventory drop had been pinned at about $45 million, but the final figure was about 13 percent lower, at slightly over $39 million.
Barras said that although it seemed like a big hit, he hoped that in coming years the drop would be lower.
On a positive note, he said that the parish’s residential property values were continuing to hold their ground.
“The good news is that residential assessments are up 23 percent,” Barras said. “Real estate values have held fairly well. There is not a real estate scare at this time. Low interest rates have helped.”
The council also received its preliminary budget statement from the parish administration. Public hearings on the proposed budget will get underway in October, with the final budget adoption set for early December.
In a controversial action, at least for the veterans of the Robert B. Green Memorial Building, the council rejected a proposed resolution to create a board of control for the facility, instead adopting a substitute motion to create an advisory board as it had for the other four veterans facilities in the parish.
Although the groups using the other four parish owned buildings agreed with the move when it was proposed in August, the members of the Robert B. Green facility board were adamantly opposed.
“We’re not saying that we are not willing to work with the Iberia Parish Council,” said Robbie Bethel, a member of the Robert B. Green Board of Control at the meeting where the idea was introduced. “We’re supposed to work hand in hand. What we are saying is that we are not going to be bullied.”
It was agreed that the board would be allowed to continue, with a cooperative endeavor agreement drafted to define the duties and responsibilities of the council, the parish administration and the veterans. A meeting on Monday was held between Iberia Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy and members of the Green board, during which the board members said they presented a tentative plan for the operation of the building.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Shealy presented that list basically as demands from the board, a representation Bethel denied vehemently.
“He lied,” she said after the resolution creating an advisory board was passed.
The Robert B. Green building was originally built because Black veterans were not allowed to hold meetings in the other parish-run buildings. Through a land donation and agreement with the then-governing Iberia Parish Police Jury, the structure was built. But even then, it was not allowed to be called a veterans memorial building.
Under the latest agreements, that one slight has been repaired. But in making the board an advisory one, veterans said they feel betrayed. Again.
“When the building was falling apart, they didn’t want it,” Bethel said. “Now that we got the grants to have it renovated and restored, now they see it as a cash cow.”
The council voted 8-2 in favor of Olivier’s motion, with District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard and District 2 Councilman Michael Landry voting against the measure. Four council members were absent.